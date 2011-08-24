REPORT: Samsung Was Looking At HP's PC Business*

Photo: Samsung

*Update: Samsung has clearly and definitively put these rumours to rest, saying “it would be both infeasible and imprudent even to consider such an acquisition.”Earlier: Samsung is considering taking over Hewlett-Packard’s PC business.



Sources told Taiwanese publication DigiTimes that Samsung invited manufacturers Compal, Quanta, and Pegatron to a meeting in Korea in August to discuss how they could help Samsung increase PC production.

Today, Samsung PCs are manufactured at its own plants in mainlaind China.

But HP outsources most of its PC production to these Taiwanese manufacturers.

If Samsung bought HP’s PC business, it would probably need to keep working with these companies for some time.

The report does not mention whether Samsung has any interest in the WebOS mobile platform that HP got from Palm last year.

Samsung ships a lot of Android phones and is also reportedly introducing a bunch of new Window Mobile phones on September 1. But the company may be feeling squeezed between Google’s purchase of Motorola and Microsoft’s deep partnership with Nokia.

Samsung also has its own platform, Bada, which is actually more popular than Windows Phone right now.

Hewlett-Packard said last Thursday that it was killing all WebOS hardware and exploring options for its ailing PC business, including selling it or spinning it off into an independent company.

