REPORT: Samsung Is Still Interested In Buying BlackBerry

AFP BlackBerry CEO John Chen

Technology giant Samsung is still in talks to acquire BlackBerry, a new report in the Financial Post has claimed, days after both companies denied that acquisition discussions were underway.

The new report, published on Wednesday, claims that Samsung is still pursuing a deal to buy BlackBerry. The Financial Post spoke to someone familiar with the acquisition talks. “Samsung is still evaluating their options,” the source said. “So it’s still very much an open deal.”

Both BlackBerry and Samsung issued denials that they were in talks. But the new report claims that discussions are still underway.

The first report of a deal between BlackBerry and Samsung came on January 14. A Reuters article claimed that Samsung was looking to purchase BlackBerry for as much as $US7.5 billion, mainly for its patent portfolio. A source close to the rumoured talks told Reuters that meetings had taken place.

The stock market loved the news that BlackBerry could be acquired by Samsung. The company’s share price shot up 29% on the news. But it wasn’t for long. BlackBerry quickly issued a denial, claiming that it had not talked with Samung about an acquisition. That news didn’t go down quite as well, and BlackBerry’s stock price was down 15% on after-hours trading.

