REPORT: SAC Capital Will Pay Over $US1 Billion As Insider Trading Penalty

Linette Lopez

The WSJ tweeted earlier that prosecutors are coming to angreement with SAC Capital over insider trading criminal charges. Remember — SAC already paid a $US616 million civil fine.

More specifically, the settlement should end up between $US1.2 and $US1.4 billion. It also wouldn’t sqash any on-going investigations into SAC CEO Steve Cohen’s own trading activity.

