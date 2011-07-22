REPORT: Russian Agent Linked To US Embassy Bombing

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

An investigation by the Georgian government has found that a blast near the US embassy in Tbilisi was linked to a Russian agent, reports The Washington Times.The senior investigator in Georgia told The Washington Times that a series of blasts last year, including one targeting the US Embassy, were the work of Russian agent GRU officer Major Yevgeny Borisov.



The GRU is Russia’s largest foreign intelligence agency, and has an intense rivalry with the KGB-successor SVR.

Georgia is trying Borisov with 12 bombings and attempted bombings last year. He has been placed on an international wanted list, reports The Voice of Russia.

No one was injured in the US embassy bombing and Russia is denying the accusations, but the possibility that Russia would threaten US embassies has caused some concern in Washington.

“If true, a Russian-sponsored attack on a U.S. Embassy would constitute the most serious crisis in U.S.-Russian relations since the Cold War and put to lie any ‘reset’ in bilateral relations,” Sen. Mark Kirk, (Illinois-R) told The Washington Times.

