REPORT: Russia Prepared To Support UN Resolution On MH17 Investigation

Russia’s Ambassador to Australia has revealed Moscow is prepared to support a Security Council resolution setting up an independent, international investigation into the MH17 crash.

The AFR reports Vladimir Morozov said, “provided the resolution is not aimed at Russia we will support it’’.

“This resolution is supported by Russia…so long as it does not blame somebody,’’ he told the AFR.

Australia is circulating a draft resolution ahead of a Security Council meeting tomorrow. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has flown to the US to attend the meeting.

Of the 298 passengers and crew killed when the Malaysian Airlines jet was shot down over the Ukraine, 37 people were Australian citizens or residents.

