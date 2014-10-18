REPORT: Obama Is Appointing An 'Ebola Czar'

President Barack Obama will reportedly appoint Vice President Joe Biden’s former chief of staff Ron Klain as US Ebola czar, according to CNN.

Obama noted on Thursday that it might be helpful to have one person running the US response to Ebola.

Klain is well-known for his role in the Florida election recount of 2000. He was general counsel of Al Gore’s recount committee, and Kevin Spacey portrayed him in the HBO movie “Recount.”

Although Klain doesn’t have a healthcare background, he’s well-respected in Washington as a talented manager, CNN notes.

Klain is currently President of Case Holdings and General Counsel of the investment group Revolution, according to CNN.

