REPORT: Romney Wants To Find Jobs For 400 Former Staffers

Photo: AP

If you think Mitt Romney will now be taking a long vacation, think again.According to a report from the Washington Post’s Philip Rucker, Romney says he will actually be spending the coming weeks working to get his now-ex-campaign staffers jobs.



Rucker credits L.E. Simmons, an oil investor on Romney’s national finance committee, with the intel:

After he spoke at Wednesday’s breakfast, Simmons said he spoke privately with Romney.

“I said, ‘So what are you going to do for the next few weeks? Let’s do something fun,’ ” Simmons recalled. “And he said, ‘Uh, I’m going to be really busy.’ He said, ‘I have 400 people to get great jobs for.’ ”

