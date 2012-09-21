The Person Who Leaked The Mitt Romney Video Thinks They're About To Be Sued

Anne Onymous, the Twitter user who appears to be the source of the leaked Mitt Romney fundraiser video, sent out a curious tweet this morning that suggests that the host of the donor event may be out to nab whomever took the video.



Beyond the tweet, it is not immediately clear whether any action is being taken to find the person behind the secret video, which was taken at a May 17 fundraiser at the Boca Raton home of hedge fund manager Marc Leder, the founder of Sun Capital. Close viewing of the full video suggests that it may have been taken by a member of the service staff at the intimate, $50,000-a-head donor event.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia blogger Laura Goldman reported that Leder is “in the process of narrowing down the suspects and contemplating contacting law enforcement.” In Florida, it is illegal to record someone without their knowledge.

Notably, Goldman’s report does not cite any sources, named or unnamed.

Leder’s office has not yet responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Here’s Leder’s official statement on the video, courtesy of Fortune:

“I hosted a fundraiser for an old friend in May. I believe all Americans should have the opportunity to succeed, to improve their lives, and to build even better lives for their children. I have supported people from both political parties who share this view and make it a priority, even though their ideas on how to achieve it may differ.”

Direct messages to @AnneOnymous670 regarding the latest tweet have gone unanswered. A tweet sent from the account Tuesday that threatened to release Mitt Romney’s tax returns has been deleted. You can see the tweet here.

