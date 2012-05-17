REPORT: Robert Kennedy Jr.'s Wife Found Dead

Photo: Michael Buckner / Getty Images

TMZ is reporting that Mary Kennedy, the 52-year-old wife of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has been found dead in her home in Mount Kisco, New York. According to TMZ, Bedford police responded at 1:36 p.m. today to investigate an “unattended death,” meaning that no one witnessed it.



Mary Kennedy is the second wife of Robert Kennedy, Jr., an environmental activist and the youngest son of the late Robert F. Kennedy. The couple married in 1994 and have four children. RFK filed for divorce in 2010.

Mary Kennedy was charged with drunk driving three days after her husband filed for divorce, according to a 2010 report in The Journal News. The paper also reported that police made two other visits to the Kennedy home around that time, including one for a “domestic incident.”

