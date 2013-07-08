REPORT: Robbie Deans To Be Replaced As Wallabies Coach By Ewen McKenzie

Getty / Cameron Spencer

Bret Harris is reporting at The Australian that Wallabies coach Robbie Deans is being replaced by Ewen McKenzie this week.

ARU chief executive Bill Pulver broke the news today to Deans, the report says.

Pulver has had some withering observations about the Wallabies’ performance after their 41-16 capitulation to the British and Irish Lions on Saturday night in Sydney. Among other things, he said that it had “looked like we didn’t show up” for the series decider.

It will cost the ARU an estimated $400,000 to buy Deans out of the rest of his contract.

McKenzie coached the Queensland Reds to the Super 14 title in 2011 and is held in huge regard by his players.

There’s more at The Australian.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.