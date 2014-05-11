New Report Tells Story Of Rob Ford's Craziest Bender Yet

We’ve already heard the stories of embattled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford’s wild 2012 St. Patrick’s Day, post-hockey rampage through Toronto, alleged coke-fuelled evening of clubbing with Justin Bieber, and many other adventures. However, a new report published by the Toronto Star Friday described as being based on interviews and a tape of the evening details what just might be the craziest story of one of Ford’s epic nights out.

According to the Star, the recording was made March 5, two days after Ford traveled to Hollywood to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” On the night in question, the newspaper reported Ford allegedly did drugs, drove under the influence, went on racist rants, beat one of his friends, encouraged a companion to have sex with his wife, and boasted of his own conquests.

The Star reportedly listened to audio of Ford “hammered” while driving his Cadillac Escalade through Toronto with his high school friend Bruno Bellissimo. Apparently, while on the road, Ford called a constituent who told the Star the mayor was “slurring his words.” The paper also said Ford could be heard “slurring” on the tape, which also included a phone call the mayor allegedly made where he used racial slurs to describe Jews, blacks, and Italians.

“Nobody sticks up for people like I do, every f—ing k–e, n—-r, f—ing w-p, d-go, whatever the race. Nobody does,” Ford said. “I’m the most racist guy around. I’m the mayor of Toronto.”

Ford has previously been taped making sexual comments about his rivals in this year’s mayoral election and ranting in Jamaican patois. His staff have also described him using racial slurs and making sexually inappropriate comments in interviews with the police. However, the Star said Ford’s comments on the tape include “invective that may be the worst published yet.”

After receiving a phone call from his lawyer, who urged him not to drive drunk, the Star said Ford drove to a park near his home where he and Bellissimo met up with Ford’s sometime driver, Alexander “Sandro” Lisi, who has been charged with drug dealing and attempted extortion in conjunction with efforts to suppress the infamous video that allegedly shows Ford using crack cocaine. The Star said “drugs are present as the men meet in the park.” Afterward, the three men reportedly went to Ford’s home where the mayor brought a bag of food from McDonald’s. Then things got even more intense.

As they walked into Ford’s house, the Star said the mayor abruptly turned around and hit Bellissimo twice in the face for “no apparent reason.” The alleged assault left the McDonald’s meal strewn around the home and the Star said Ford made Belissimo clean up the mess. This incident mirrors one described in another Star report where Ford was accused of beating Lisi late last month on the night another video of him allegedly smoking crack was recorded in his sister’s home.

After hitting Bellissimo, the Star said Ford began to argue with his wife, who was smoking marijuana. Ford then reportedly invited one of his guests to sleep with his wife.

“You can f— her if you want, in front of me,” Ford said, according to the paper, adding, “She lets me f–k girls in front of her all the time.”

The Star reported Ford spent the next few hours drinking and smoking marijuana. At one point, one of his guests reportedly asked him how he was allowed to enter the U.S. to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” after he admitted using crack cocaine last November. The Star said Ford responded that customs personnel in America “recognised” him.

Ford abruptly announced he was taking leave from his job and re-election campaign to get treatment for his “issues” late last month amid reports of the new alleged crack video. Initially, Ford was believed to have traveled to the U.S. for rehab, however, he was reportedly denied admission to the country and he and his brother, Toronto City Councillor Doug Ford have not commented on his whereabouts beyond saying he is getting treatment.

In addition to the details of Ford’s night out in March, the Star reported he has “been spotted at three different rehabs” near Toronto in the past week. Both Doug Ford and Rob Ford did not respond to a request for comment about the Star story from Business Insider Saturday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.