TORONTO MAYOR: Yes I Have Smoked Crack Cocaine -- Probably In One Of My Drunken Stupors

Rob Ford, the embattled Mayor of Toronto, has reportedly admitted to smoking crack cocaine in comments to reporters just now.

According to the National Post, a reporter asked Ford is he had smoked crack cocaine. Ford responded:

“Exactly. Yes, I have smoked crack cocaine,” Ford said. “I’ve made mistakes in the past… I can’t change the past. I can apologise. But it is what it is.” “But, no, do I? Am I an addict? No.” “Have I tried it? Probably in one of my drunken stupors, probably approximately about a year ago.”

This video shows the moment Ford admits to smoking crack (around 0:38 in):

Ford had denied being a “crack addict” after reports of a video that showed him smoking crack cocaine first appeared in Gawker and the Toronto Star.

“I don’t use crack cocaine, nor am I an addict of crack cocaine,” Ford told reporters at a press conference in May. “I have been judged by the media without any evidence.”

Just last week Ford said he would not resign, even though police said they had a copy of the video.

Earlier today two Toronto city councillors announced that they would attempt to suspend the mayor’s power to appoint and dismiss the deputy mayor and standing committee chairs, according to the Toronto Star.

We’ll update this post when we find out more…

