Rob Chudzinski Out At The Browns

UPDATE: The Browns have officially fired Rob Chudzinski.

EARLIER:

Oh the Cleveland Browns, they just can’t win.

Now, NFL sources are reporting that the Browns are going to fire first year coach Rob Chudzinski in a meeting on Monday morning.

In his first year as Browns head coach, Chudzinski went 4-12, losing 1o of their last 11 games.

In Chudzinski’s defence, the Browns had serious quarterback issues this year with Brian Hoyer, Brandon Weeden, and Jason Campbell all having injuries.

We’ll update you on Monday.

