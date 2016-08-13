Rio officials reportedly closed the green diving pool Friday morning after the water began to smell 'like a fart'

Scott Davis

The situation at the Rio Olympic diving pool seems to have worsened instead of improved.

After officials said they had the mysteriously green water figured out and would have it resolved, the pool was closed on Friday.

British diver Tom Daley seemed to give the first report of the diving pool closing, tweeting Friday morning:

USA diver Abby Johnston also noted that it was closed.

While it doesn’t seem to have been officially announced by Rio organisers, it’s now being reported by journalists as closed, with a new development about the smell of the water.

Rio officials said on Wednesday that the colour change was due to a chemical imbalance that changed the pH levels. They insisted the water was safe to swim in and would return to its blue colour Wednesday night.

Here was the pool as of Thursday, August 11.

Rio green diving poolMike Ehrmann/Getty

It looked like an improvement over this:

Green rio waterAdam Pretty/Getty

But here’s what the water should look like:

Rio Water ConditionsDean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

It seems this problem is worse than anyone expected.

NOW WATCH: Why Michael Phelps and other Olympians have big red circles all over their skin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.