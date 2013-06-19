Rio Cuts 50 Senior Staff In WA As Mining Crunch Rolls In

As part of changes being made by new iron ore boss Andrew Harding, and in line with the mining giant’s focus on cost control, around 50 Rio Tinto workers in WA have been told they are no longer needed.

According to a report by Fairfax Media, Harding sent an internal memo to staff which described the lay-offs of iron ore workers as “delayering.”

Reportedly seen by Fairfax, the memo also said Rio was in the midst of a “changing internal focus, from rapid growth to consolidation, and with it constraint on capital”.

Many of the staff were senior managers, and while some will be re-assigned most are being made redundant.

One worker, according to Fairfax, recently said this: “You ask a colleague ‘Where is such and such today’, and they will answer ‘Didn’t you hear we got rid of him last week'”.

