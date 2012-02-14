REPORT: Republicans WILL Pass Payroll Tax Cut Extension

From Jake Sherman of POLITICO, one risk may be off the table.



Photo: Jake Sherman

Everyone assumed this would probably happen, but still there’s always the chance that the trigger goes off.

The jobless benefits are still an issue, but it seems highly likely that the payroll tax cut will go through for the rest of the year.

Good news for markets and the economy.

