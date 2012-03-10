REPORT: Redskins Have Acquired Second Pick In Draft And Opportunity To Pick Robert Griffin III

Photo: Sarah Glenn/Getty Images

According to Jay Glazer, the Washington Redskins have agreed to a deal with the St. Louis Rams that would ultimately land Robert Griffin III in the nation’s capital (via Twitter).According to the report, the Rams will receive the Redskins first pick this year (#6 overall), two future first-round picks, as well as “additional picks.”



The assumption is that the Redskins will use the second pick in the draft on this year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Griffin III.

This trade comes just one day after it was reported that Peyton Manning had already eliminated the Redskins from his list of potential teams.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.