RadiumOne CEO Has Been Fired

The board of RadiumOne has fired its CEO Gurbaksh Chahal, the company announced today.

Kara Swisher of Re/code was the first to report that Chahal was out.

Bill Lonergan, the COO, will be RadiumOne’s new CEO.

This comes just a few hours after Chahal wrote a blog post saying he did not beat his girlfriend.

Chahal said his girlfriend was having sex with other people for money and that’s why he lost his temper. But though he lost his temper, he claims there was no beating and actually it was the police who roughed him up.

He also said he wasn’t going to step down.

Here’s the full statement from the company:

San Francisco (April 27, 2014) — At a board meeting yesterday evening, RadiumOne’s board of directors voted to terminate the employment of Gurbaksh Chahal as CEO and Chairman of the company. Bill Lonergan, the company COO, will take over as CEO of the Company immediately. Bill has an extraordinary professional background and has helped build Blue Lithium and RadiumOne into industry leading brands. We are confident he will continue Radium One’s impressive trajectory. RadiumOne builds software that automates media buying, making big data actionable for digital marketers. RadiumOne uses programmatic advertising to connect brands to their next customers by incorporating valuable first-party data about behaviours, actions and interests demonstrated by consumers across web and mobile touch points. Based in San Francisco, RadiumOne has offices across the US, Canada, Europe and Australia.

