Radicals Closer Than Ever To Pakistan's Nukes

A new report by the Federation of American Scientists says Pakistani nuclear weapons are more vulnerable to capture by jihadist radicals than ever before — despite months of increased drone attacks on militant groups and the killing of Osama bin Laden.



The nuclear watchdog’s report, to be released tomorrow, says ties between organisations like Pakistani Taliban and the country’s intelligence service are particularly troubling for the security of its nuclear stockpile.

“If you had asked me 10 years ago if Pakistan’s nuclear weapons were likely to fall in the hands of the Islamic groups, I would say it was very unlikely,” Charles P. Blair, the author of the study, told iWatch news, which obtained an advance copy of the report. “But now it is getting more likely.”

The report comes amid more brazen attacks launched by Pakistani militants against the country’s military, which has opted to store its nuclear weapons across the country in multiple less secure facilities to avoid their destruction in a single attack.

