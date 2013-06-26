Report: Qantas' Headphones Come From A Chinese Jail Where Prisoners Are Beaten

Qantas headphones are made in China’s Dongguan Prison, according to former prisoners who spoke to the Australian Financial Review.

According to the report, prisoners are electrocuted by guards if they don’t work hard enough.

They are also beaten and placed in solitary confinement.

The Fin spoke to a number former inmates who said they had made headphone for Qantas, as well as British ­Airways and Emirates.

Prisoners are required to work in China, but according to the article were only paid a little bit more than the cost of a bar of soap per month.

All airlines denied knowledge and have launched investigations.

Read more here.

Now read: Another Queensland Mansion Linked To Nathan Tinkler Is Up For Sale

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.