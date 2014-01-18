Dropbox Is Worth $US10 Billion After A $US250 Million Investment

Looks like Dropbox obtained the massive round of funding it was seeking, $US250 million, and a truly jaw-dropping valuation: $US10 billion, Douglas MacMillan at the Wall Street Journal is reporting.

BlackRock is leading the deal with participation from others including its existing investors, sources told MacMillan.

Dropbox hasn’t officially commented yet.

News circulated in November that Dropbox was hunting for investors and a valuation of at least $US8 billion. This wasn’t the first time Dropbox did so. In 2011, rumours swirled about a massive round Dropbox was raising. Back then it was rumoured to be getting offers at an $8 billion valuation and then it was said to be at $US5 billion. In the end, its valuation was $US4 billion.

Dropbox had sales of more than $US200 million in 2013, the WSJ reports.

The company has over 200 million users and 4 million businesses, it says, and has recently expanded its service to software developers, asking them to write more apps that use Dropbox.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.