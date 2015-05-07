REPORT: Putin says Russia may fund Greece's energy projects

Reuters / Alexander Zemlianichenko/ Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (L).

Russian President Vladimir Putin has weighed in on Greece’s current financial drama, according to a Bloomberg alert, suggesting that the country may provide funds for Greek energy projects.

According to Reuters, Putin talked on the phone with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras earlier on Thursday, but neither government released any detail on the discussions.

However, according to Greek news source Capital.gr, the call did extend to a discussion of energy issues.

It’s not clear whether that means funding at some non-specific point in the future. Here’s the pertinent question from seasoned Greece-watcher Yannis Koutsomitis:

Fund the projects or provide finance to Greek gov’t against future profits? #Putin #Greece

— Yannis Koutsomitis (@YanniKouts) May 7, 2015

Getting a deal in the future would not be a game-changer in terms of Greece’s current bailout drama, but more immediate Russian funding for Greece would be a massive coup for the country.

Athens has already been discussing an energy pipeline deal with Russia. Hardline left-winger and Greek energy minister Panagiotis Lafazanis called it “a big interest” for the country back in April. At the time it was rumoured in the German media that a €5 billion ($US5.65 billion, £3.71 billion) deal was in the making.

