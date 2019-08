?

A six-month British inquiry has concluded that Russian president Vladimir Putin “probably approved” the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko, a former KFB officer and an outspoken critic of The Kremlin.

Produced by Lamar Salter



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.