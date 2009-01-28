Report: PSP2 Coming, And It's An iPod Touch Clone (SNE, AAPL)

We’re sceptical, but intrigued: Gaming site IGN is running with an anonymously-sourced report claiming Sony (SNE) has a PSP2 in the works.



IGN has learned from several credible sources that the PSP 2 is indeed on the horizon, and will be packing multi-touch technology. According to our sources, the PSP 2 will feature a widescreen multi-touch interface comparable to that of the iPhone for both in-game control and menu navigation. Unfortunately, we were unable to secure any additional details on the alleged new system.

Why don’t we believe it? Because when SAI interviewed Sony Director of Hardware Marketing John Koller, he told us, on the record, “no plans for a PSP2 are underway.” That was in mid-December.

But supposing the IGN report is true, the move to multi-touch is interesting. It goes a long way towards showing just how badly Apple (AAPL) has spooked Sony with its iPod Touch, which is increasingly being marketed as a game platform.

