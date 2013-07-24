REPORT: PROSECUTORS TO FINE CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST HEDGE FUND SAC

REUTERS/ Steve Marcus

Just breaking from WSJ.



Prosecutors will, reportedly, after all file criminal charges against hedge fund SAC Capital

The planned charges against SAC would mark the culmination of a yearslong probe into suspected securities fraud at one of the biggest, most successful hedge-fund firms in the country.

The action is anticipated barring any last-minute pact with SAC or other reversal of government strategy, according to people familiar with the matter.

