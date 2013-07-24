REPORT: PROSECUTORS TO FINE CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST HEDGE FUND SAC

Just breaking from WSJ.
Prosecutors will, reportedly, after all file criminal charges against hedge fund SAC Capital
The planned charges against SAC would mark the culmination of a yearslong probe into suspected securities fraud at one of the biggest, most successful hedge-fund firms in the country.
The action is anticipated barring any last-minute pact with SAC or other reversal of government strategy, according to people familiar with the matter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.