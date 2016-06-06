MPs are hatching a plan to keep Britain in the single market if there is a Brexit

Members of Parliament who want Britain to remain in the European Union are devising an incredible plan to keep the country in the single market, even if the public votes for a Brexit, according to the BBC.

Pro-“Remain” MPs are reportedly fearful of what a Brexit would mean for the country’s economy — specifically that a post-Brexit government would negotiate a limited trade deal with the EU.

Because of this, pro-Remain MPs from across the House of Commons are supposedly considering using their house majority to vote for Britain to stay in European single market, even if there is a Brexit.

If this vote was to take place it would be one of the most monumental events in parliament’s history. It would mean that MPs would use their power to actively legislate against the will of the British public.

For example, staying inside the single market would mean Britain would have to keep its borders open to EU workers, despite the issue of free movement being a major argument people cite for wanting a Brexit to take place.

However, some pro-Remain MPs have told the BBC that this course of action would be totally legitimate.

Stephen Kinnock, the Labour MP for Aberavon, said:

“If the British people voted to leave the EU that’s one thing. But can we really say that they voted for the devastation and destruction of the entire exporting sector of our economy? I don’t think you can necessarily say that there’s a democratic mandate for that.”

An unidentified MP also told the BBC:

“We would accept the mandate of the people to leave the EU. But everything after that is negotiable and parliament would have its say. The terms on which we leave are entirely within my remit as a parliamentarian and that is something for me to take a view on.”

Ministers told the BBC that it would be legitimate for MPs to push for Britain to remain in the single market because “Leave” hasn’t explained what trading relationship it wants the country to have with the EU after a Brexit.

They argued that this means a post-Brexit government would not be able to claim that it had a popular mandate for any specific trading model.

This development comes as a number of online polls have indicated that the campaign for Britain to leave the 28-nation bloc is gathering pace ahead of the June 23 referendum.

Online surveys published by YouGov and TNS over the weekend showed leads of 45/41 and 43/41 for Leave, while an ICM poll released today gave Leave a five-point lead (48/43).

Phone polls that are expected to be published later this week will provide a much better idea of whether a significant pro-Brexit swing is actually taking place.

Nevertheless, it seems that as the referendum approaches, the prospect of Britain voting to leave the 28-nation bloc is being taken more seriously with each day that passes and pro-Remain politicians are planning for that event.

