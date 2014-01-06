At Least One Person Dead After Plane Crash At Aspen Airport

At least one person has died and two people have been injured in a plane crash at Aspen Airport, an official has told The New York Times.
Exactly what happened hasn’t been confirmed, but multiple people tweeted that a private jet appears to have been involved. Airline tracking website Flight Aware writes the plane appears to be a “1994 Canadair Challenger twin-engine business jet” that crashed “at the end of a 2 hour 8 minute flight from Tucson, Arizona.”
This image appears to have been taken at the scene:
A private plane just crashed at Aspen Airport! pic.twitter.com/sX0ukBtFfr
— Gretchen Hawkesby (@StarshipFriends) January 5, 2014
Comedian Kevin Nealon is tweeting that he was at the airport when the crash happened:
Horrible plane crash here at Aspen airport. Exploded into flames as it was landing. I think it was a private jet.
— Kevin Nealon (@kevin_nealon) January 5, 2014
Fire truck and ambulances were on the scene within minutes. I don’t believe there are any survivors.
— Kevin Nealon (@kevin_nealon) January 5, 2014
Airport is closed now. I think I’ll drive back to LA after seeing that.
— Kevin Nealon (@kevin_nealon) January 5, 2014
Country singer LeAnn Rimes was also apparently a witness:
So sad! Horrible plane crash we just saw happen at the Aspen airport.
— LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) January 5, 2014
