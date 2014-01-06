At Least One Person Dead After Plane Crash At Aspen Airport

AP Photo/Corey Morris-Singer Emergency crews respond as a small plane lies on a runway at Aspen Airport in western Colorado after it crashed upon landing Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014. Emergency crews are responding to a fiery plane crash at Aspen Airport in western Colorado.

At least one person has died and two people have been injured in a plane crash at Aspen Airport, an official has told The New York Times.

Exactly what happened hasn’t been confirmed, but multiple people tweeted that a private jet appears to have been involved. Airline tracking website Flight Aware writes the plane appears to be a “1994 Canadair Challenger twin-engine business jet” that crashed “at the end of a 2 hour 8 minute flight from Tucson, Arizona.”

This image appears to have been taken at the scene:

A private plane just crashed at Aspen Airport! pic.twitter.com/sX0ukBtFfr

Comedian Kevin Nealon is tweeting that he was at the airport when the crash happened:







Horrible plane crash here at Aspen airport. Exploded into flames as it was landing. I think it was a private jet.

Fire truck and ambulances were on the scene within minutes. I don’t believe there are any survivors.

Airport is closed now. I think I’ll drive back to LA after seeing that.

Country singer LeAnn Rimes was also apparently a witness:

So sad! Horrible plane crash we just saw happen at the Aspen airport.

