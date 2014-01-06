At Least One Person Dead After Plane Crash At Aspen Airport

Adam Taylor
Aspen Plane CrashAP Photo/Corey Morris-SingerEmergency crews respond as a small plane lies on a runway at Aspen Airport in western Colorado after it crashed upon landing Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014. Emergency crews are responding to a fiery plane crash at Aspen Airport in western Colorado.

At least one person has died and two people have been injured in a plane crash at Aspen Airport, an official has told The New York Times.

Exactly what happened hasn’t been confirmed, but multiple people tweeted that a private jet appears to have been involved. Airline tracking website Flight Aware writes the plane appears to be a “1994 Canadair Challenger twin-engine business jet” that crashed “at the end of a 2 hour 8 minute flight from Tucson, Arizona.”

This image appears to have been taken at the scene:

Comedian Kevin Nealon is tweeting that he was at the airport when the crash happened:



Country singer LeAnn Rimes was also apparently a witness:

We’ll update this post as we find out more…

