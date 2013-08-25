REPORT: Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson Are Back Together, May Remarry

The Duke and Duchess of York at a polo event in 2004 / Getty

It’s been a good few years for the British royals. There was the euphoria of the wedding of William and Kate in 2011, followed by the arrival of Prince George, third in line to the throne, earlier this month.

But reports in the British press suggest there may be more good news on the way.

The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, are apparently back together and friends say they may remarry.

“Mark my words, they will remarry,” a friend told the Sunday Telegraph. “It is only a matter of time.”

The couple divorced in 1996 but have remained close since. They have two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

