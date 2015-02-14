Report: Argentine President Kirchner charged for alleged cover-up of 1994 bombing

Reuters Argentina’s President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner touches her hair during a ceremony at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, April 7, 2011.

Argentine president Crisitina Fernández de Kirchner is being investigated over an alleged cover-up of Iran’s role in the 1994 bombing in Buenos Aires, the Buenos Aires Herald reports.

Federal Prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita has requested to investigate President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and Foreign Minister Héctor Timerman in a case involving an alleged cover-up of Iran’s role in the 1994 AMIA bombing.

“Giving a green light to a complaint first filed by now later AMIA special prosecutor Alberto Nisman, Pollicita presented the report before Judge Daniel Rafefas,” the paper reports.

More to come.

