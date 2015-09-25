Report: Porsche CEO will take charge at VW

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Porsche CEO Matthias Mueller will be the new CEO at Volkswagen.

A Porsche spokesperson told Business Insider that the report was speculation.

However, the VW Group’s supervisory board is scheduled to meet on Friday, at which time it’s expected that new CEO will be named to succeed Martin Winterkorn, who resigned on Wednesday in the the wake of an emissions-cheating scandal that has affected 11 billion vehicles worldwide.

Additional VW executives may be replaced or resign on Friday, Reuters reported on Thursday. VW also labelled those reports speculation.

NOW WATCH: If you are from one of these 5 states you may soon need a passport to fly in the United States



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.