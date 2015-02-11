REPORT: Police were the target of an 'imminent' alleged terror plot foiled by arrests

Photo: Mark Nolan/ Getty

Channel 9 is reporting police were the target of an alleged “imminent” terror plot which was foiled in Sydney on Tuesday.

Police arrested two men, identified as Omar Al-Kutobi and Mohammad Kiad, at a Fairfield home.

During the raid police seized a machete, large hunting knife and a homemade IS flag. Police said the terrorist suspects had also recorded a video and that they were planning to launch an attack yesterday.

Channel 9 reported a Sydney police station and police officers were the intended targets of the attack which was scheduled to be carried out before midnight.

In January Australia’s police force was put on high terror alert, following the increase of the national police terror threat level from medium to high. Police were told to take extra precautions around their personal safety while both on and off duty.

Both individuals arrested on Tuesday are due to appear in Fairfield Local Court on Thursday.

