A bomb threat sent police swarming around an Alitalia flight that landed at JFK Airport

Police surrounded an Alitalia passenger jet that landed at JFK airport Sunday afternoon because of a bomb threat.

ABC 7 New York reports that men in hazmat suits boarded Flight 604 as passengers were ordered off the aircraft and taken to nearby buses where they were held for more than an hour.

The station cites a passenger who says passengers were taken off the plane “and put on buses for an hour and a half and then put back on the plane shortly before 6pm.”

Alitalia tweeted this statement on the incident:

Alitalia has been informed by the TSA of a bomb threat on its flight AZ604 Milan-JFK. Emergency procedures have been put in place. The flight safely landed in JFK at 4,08 PM local time. All passengers disembarked without any problem.

— Alitalia (@Alitalia) June 14, 2015

— Alitalia (@Alitalia) June 14, 2015

All passengers told to leave @Alitalia plane in #JFK field w/o bags. Tons of cops & fire rescue here w/ dogs. Unclear pic.twitter.com/kED3Q5MEAW

— Kira Brekke (@KiraBrekke1) June 14, 2015

BREAKING: Emergency services board Alitalia flight 604 on tarmac at JFK, Helicopter above, all passengers taken off without luggage

— News_Executive (@News_Executive) June 14, 2015

Momix directors are stuck on passenger bus at #JFK while Police investigate @Alitalia flight from Milan – pic.twitter.com/4yQl1Oe98Y

— MOMIX (@momix) June 14, 2015

