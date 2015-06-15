A bomb threat sent police swarming around an Alitalia flight that landed at JFK Airport

Bryan Logan
Police surrounded an Alitalia passenger jet that landed at JFK airport Sunday afternoon because of a bomb threat.

ABC 7 New York reports that men in hazmat suits boarded Flight 604 as passengers were ordered off the aircraft and taken to nearby buses where they were held for more than an hour.

The station cites a passenger who says passengers were taken off the plane “and put on buses for an hour and a half and then put back on the plane shortly before 6pm.”

Alitalia tweeted this statement on the incident:

Alitalia has been informed by the TSA of a bomb threat on its flight AZ604 Milan-JFK. Emergency procedures have been put in place. The flight safely landed in JFK at 4,08 PM local time. All passengers disembarked without any problem.

