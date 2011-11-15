DEVELOPING: POLICE ARE CLEARING OUT OCCUPY WALL STREET

Business Insider



ORIGINAL POST: According to NYT, police have begun clearing out protesters from Occupy Wall Street.According to tweets, there are several cops in riot gear

Details remain scarce.

This follows similar action in Denver, Oakland, and Portland in recent days.

We’re heading down there now to get more information.

UPDATE 2:53 AM: We’ve now been down to Occupy Wall Street, and can confirm a massive operation to clear out Zuccotti Park.

Police are in riot gear, and have sealed off several blocks all around the park. They are also ripping down tarps and arresting protesters who won’t leave.

