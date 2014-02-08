Plane Full Of Passengers Lands In Istanbul After Hijacking Attempt

A commercial airliner has landed safely in Istanbul after a hijacking attempt, the Turkish civil aviation authority said in a statement issued to Reuters:

“A Pegasus Airlines plane flying from Kharkov to Sabiha Gokcen landed at Sabiha Gokcen safely after receiving a bomb threat while in the air.”

According to José Miguel Sardo, an editor at euronews, the flight had 110 passengers on board. Sardo reports a Ukrainian tried to divert the plane to Sochi, where the Winter Olympics are just starting:

#Turkey: Pegasus kharkiv-Istanbul flight with 110 passengers hijacked allegedly by Ukrainian trying do divert plane to #Sochi – trk media

— José Miguel Sardo (@jmsardo) February 7, 2014

The Associated Press reports that the passenger said he had a bomb, and security forces are now searching the plan. It cites a Turkish official who denied that the passenger tried to divert the plane to Sochi.

The Telegraph reports that an official from Turkey’s transport ministry said, “We are sure that he didn’t enter the cockpit. We knot that the aircraft was hijacked before it entered Turkish airspace.”

According to Pegasus Airlines’ website, flight 751 took off from Kharkiv at 4:02 p.m. local time, and was supposed to land at Sabiha Gökçen at 6:07 p.m.

The plane is being held in a secure zone. Here’s the scene as police in Istanbul prepare to enter the plane, via Kure.tv:

And a shot of the plane on the ground:

Hijacked plane in Istanbul. Got this picture from Ragıp Soylu. He was nice enough to shoot it for me. pic.twitter.com/HSGwMrzQx1 — Casey Clark (@CaseyClarkjr) February 7, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.