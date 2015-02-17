REPORT: Plane crashes into Indian Ocean after take off from Mogadishu airport

There are reports that a plane crashed into the Indian Ocean after take off from Mogadishu aiport in Somalia.
#BREAKING Hearing that a plane crashed into the Indian Ocean after jets off from #Mogadishu airport.More updates soon #Somalia Local media
— Mogadishu News (@MogadishuNews) February 17, 2015
RT “@airlivenet BREAKING We got reports a plane crashed into the Indian Ocean after take off from Mogadishu airport. More to come.” @rtv6
— Marc Mullins (@MarcMullins1) February 17, 2015
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
