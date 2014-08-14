REPORT: Brazilian Presidential Candidate Dies In Plane Crash

REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino Former governor of Pernambuco state and Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) presidential candidate Eduardo Campos speaks during a meeting at the CNI headquarters in Brasilia, July 30, 2014.

A private plane that was reportedly carrying a Brazilian presidential candidate has crashed, according to Reuters.

Police told Reuters that there are fatalities, but did not say how many.

Bloomberg reports that Brazilian Socialist Party presidential candidate Eduardo Campos died and that his aides say they lost contact with his plane.

His wife and son were also reportedly on the plane, according to local media.

Campos was 49 years old.

He was third in the polls, according to Bloomberg. The election is set for October.

Campos’ plane reportedly lost contact with air traffic control as it was preparing to land, according to Reuters citing an Air Force statement.

Here’s the front page of Globo.com, a major news site in Brazil:

Here are shots from local TV news that appear to show the crash site:

Developing…

