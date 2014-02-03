Philip Seymour Hoffman Found Dead In Apartment

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Philip Seymour Hoffman has been found dead in his West Village, NYC, apartment.

The report, which cites law enforcement officials, does not name a cause of death for the 46-year-old actor. He was reportedly found earlier this morning by a screenwriter in an apartment at 35 Bethune St.

The New York Post is also reporting that Hoffman has died, describing it as “an apparent drug overdose.” One source has told the New York Daily News that Hoffman had a needle in his arm.

Hoffman was known to have a history of drink and drug abuse, and had told the Guardian in 2011 that after a stint in rehab at an early point in his career, he had given up drinking.

“Just because all that time’s passed doesn’t mean maybe it was just a phase,” Hoffman told the Guardian’s Simon Hattenstone. “That’s you know, that’s who I am.”

Last year TMZ reported that Hoffman had “fallen off the wagon” but was able to check himself into a detox facility to fight his addiction.

Hoffman had a long and critically-acclaimed career as an actor, appearing in films such as “Boogie Nights” (1997), “The Talented Mr. Ripley” (1999), and “The Master” (2012). He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for “Capote” in 2005.

We’ll update this post as we find out more…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.