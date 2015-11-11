REPORT: Pfizer and Allergan are considering making Brent Saunders CEO

Pfizer and Allergan are considering putting Brent Saunders in charge of the company that would be created by their merger, Bloomberg News is reporting.

Saunders is currently CEO of Allergan, which Pfizer is in talks to acquire. A deal, which could be the largest of 2015, may be reached by Thanksgiving, Bloomberg says, citing unidentified sources.

The 45-year-old Saunders was CEO of Allergan when it was acquired by Actavis. He took over the combined company, which was named Allergan Plc in March.

If all goes according to these plans, Saunders would take on the role instead of 62-year-0ld Pfizer CEO Ian Read, who has been in that position since 2010, Bloomberg said.

