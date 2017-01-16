Report: Peter Thiel may run for governor of California in 2018

Peter Thiel, Silicon Valley venture capitalist and Trump supporter, may run for governor of California in 2018 according to a report by Politico.

Thiel, an early investor in Facebook and a co-founder of PayPal, entered the political arena in 2016 with his outspoken support for Trump and a speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Although many close to Thiel remain unconvinced he’d run for office, Politico points to Thiel’s recent interview with the New York Times, wherein he professes his support for California succeeding from the union.

Thiel would face steep odds in deep-blue California, where only about 31.5% of voters chose Trump in November’s general election.

