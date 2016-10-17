Tech billionaire Peter Thiel is reportedly donating $1.25 million to Donald Trump

Peter Thiel. Photo: Neilson Barnard/ Getty Images for New York Times.

Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel is donating $1.25 million to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign, The New York Times reported.

This is the first time Thiel has donated to Trump, according to The Times, though he gave former HP CEO Carly Fiorina $2 million while she was still in the race.

The funds will go, in part, directly to Trump and the rest to his super PAC, The Times reported, citing a person close to Thiel.

Thiel, a controversial figure in tech who co-founded PayPal and Palantir and sits on Facebook’s board, has supported Trump in the past and spoke at the Republican National Convention in July.

“He’s running to lead us back to that bright future,” Thiel said at the convention. “Tonight I urge all of my fellow Americans to stand up and vote for Donald Trump.”

