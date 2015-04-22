Person of interest in case of missing toddler William Tyrrell to be charged with unrelated offences

Missing toddler William Tyrrell. Photo: Supplied.

Bill Spedding, a person of interest in the case of missing three-year-old William Tyrrell, has been arrested by NSW Police.

Police stress the arrest is unrelated to disappearnce of Tyrrell.

The 63-year-old is expected to be charged with child sex offences in relation to alleged sexual assaults of two girls, aged three and six, in 1987 in Sydney.

Investigators spent more than an hour speaking with Spedding at his home in Bonny Hills on Sunday.

Spedding’s property was searched by police in March during the hunt for the missing three-year-old.

Tyrrell vanished from the front yard of his grandparent’s home in Kendall on NSW mid-north coast in September 2014. He was last seen wearing a ‘spiderman’ costume.

Spedding has continually denied any involvement in the toddler’s disappearance.

The extensive search for Tyrell was called off in late September, 10 days after police and volunteer searches were unable to locate the missing child.

Authorities then began looking into the possibility that Tyrrell may have been kidnapped or abducted, leading them to name Bill Spedding as a “person of interest”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.