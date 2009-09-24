Kennedy Replacement Named

Lawrence Delevingne
paul kirk

Paul Kirk has been chosen as interim Senator by Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, according to Major Garrett of Fox News.

It came down to Kirk and Michael Dukakis, but Kirk — Chair of the JFK library and a close family friend — won out due to the family connection.

Kirk would serve as temporary U.S. senator until a special election January 19.

And, he’ll serve as a crucial Democratic vote in favour of healthcare reform.

