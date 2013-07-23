REPORT: Paul Gallen Asked For Two Cars, A Harley, And Match Payments In Anti-Doping Talks

Getty / Matt King

Sydney’s Daily Telegraph today reports details of negotiations Cronulla Sharks players were locked in earlier this year attempting to strike a deal over alleged anti-doping violations.

The paper says the players, who included NSW State of Origin captain Paul Gallen, felt let down by the club after taking banned substances, believed to be peptides, that they believed had been cleared by ASADA at the direction of the club.

They were offered a “no significant fault” defence which potentially could lead to bans of up to six months — and as a result there were some compensation packages being discussed with management. From the Telegraph:

Sharks captain Gallen is believed to have requested three State of Origin match payments of $30,000 each and an Anzac Test payment of $20,000 be included as part of his package, along with more than $100,000 worth of sponsorships, two Toyota vehicles and a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The whole list of demands was worth around $200,000, plus the cars and the Harley. The players were making the requests believing they had strong grounds for action against the club for its directions on the peptides, and faced loss of earnings and potential sponsorships and media deals.

