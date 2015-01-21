Report: NFL Finds 11 Of 12 Patriots Balls Were Underinflated During AFC Title Game

An NFL investigation has found that 11 of the 12 balls the New England Patriots used on offence in the AFC title game were underinflated, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports.

NFL teams each bring 12 balls to the game and use their own. The balls, which have to be inflated to between 13.5 and 14.5 pounds per square inch, are inspected two hours, 15 minutes before kickoff.

According to Mortensen, New England’s game balls were inflated to about 11.5 pounds per square inch during the team’s 45-7 rout of the Indianapolis Colts.

In theory, an underinflated ball would be easier to hold, catch, and throw.

One source told Mortensen that the league was “disappointed … angry … distraught.”

We still don’t know how the balls got deflated, which is the key to all of this.

Bob Kravitz of WTHR reported on Sunday that the team could be fined and have draft picks taken away if it is found to have deflated the balls intentionally.

