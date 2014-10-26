EBOLA REPORT: A Woman Is In Brisbane Hospital With A Fever After Returning From West Africa

Getty Images

A woman has been isolated with a fever at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital after returning from West Africa.

Queensland Health says the 18-year-old is a member of a family if nine. The other six children and two adults are in home quarantine, working through the require 21 day isolation period.

She has had had no known contact with anyone sick with Ebola disease but did come from an area where disease is present.

The woman been at home in Brisbane in isolation, following the established protocol, for the last 11 days.

Tests are being done and the results will be announced Monday morning.

Queensland Chief Medical Officer Jeannette Young said:

“The risk from her is minimal and there is no risk to the community at all because she hasn’t left the house or had any visitors.”

Dr Young says Queensland Health is monitoring four families in Brisbane.

“As required under quarantine rules, this patient has been checking her temperature twice daily since her arrival, and last night experienced an elevated temperature of 37.9 degrees,” Dr Young says.

“While Ebola is a very serious disease, it is not highly contagious as it cannot be caught through coughing or sneezing.

“The risk of infection is extremely low unless there has been direct exposure to the bodily fluids of an infected person or animal, alive or dead.”

In a separate report, an Australian man with an elevated temperature has been told to stay at his home in Thailand after returning from the Congo.

The oil-drilling industry worker returned to his home in Trat province, 312 km southeast of Bangkok, on October 17.

Almost 5,000 people have died in the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

A nurse, Sue-Ellen Kovack, was tested at Cairns Hospital after she returned home from Sierra Leone where she was caring for Ebola victims. She didn’t have the virus.

The Australian Medical Association says Australia’s response to the crisis has been chaotic.

