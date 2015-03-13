REPORT: Partying Secret Service agents interrupted a bomb probe when they crashed into a White House fence

AP/Carolyn Kaster A gate in front of the White House.

The two Secret Service agents who allegedly crashed into a White House barricade also disrupted an active bomb investigation and “may have driven over the suspicious package itself,” according to a new report in The Washington Post.

The incident reportedly followed a late-night work party last week, and the two officers were suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

Shortly before they allegedly crashed their government vehicle into the barricade, a woman threw a package at the security post at the southeast corner of the White House.

“It’s a bomb!” she reportedly yelled.

The package ultimately turned out to be a book. However, as on-duty officers were investigating the scene, The Post reported that “the two high-ranking Secret Service agents returning from a work party at a Chinatown bar about eight blocks from the White House drove their government car through the crime scene. According to people familiar with the incident, they drove through police tape and then hit a temporary barricade, using the car to push aside some barrels.”

The report follows the Post’s Wednesday story that did not contain the new details about the bomb investigation. At the time, Secret Service spokeswoman Nicole Mainor sent a statement to Business Insider that said her agency “is aware of the allegations of misconduct involving two of our employees at the White House Complex on the evening of 3/4/15.”

The paper identified the two agents under investigation as Mark Connolly, “the second-in-command on Obama’s detail,” and George Ogilvie, “a senior supervisor in the Washington field office.” They were reportedly allowed to go home without having to take a field sobriety test.

This incident is just the latest in a string of Secret Service scandals. Last year, an intruder was able to scale the White House fence and enter the building. Eight agents were fired in a prostitution scandal in 2012. And it reportedly took the Secret Service five days to realise bullets had hit the White House in 2011.

Julia Pierson, the director of the United States Secret Service, resigned late last year.

