Report: Pakistan's Former Military Ruler Charged With The Killing Of Opposition Leader Benazir Bhutto

AFP is reporting that Pakistan’s former millitary ruler Pervez Musharraf has been charged with 2007 murder of opposition leader Benazir Bhutto.

“He was charged with murder, criminal conspiracy for murder and facilitation for murder,” public prosecutor Chaudhry Azhar told the news agency.



Musharraf came to power in 1999 after a military coup. He was the president of Pakistan between 2001 and 2008.

Bhutto, an opposition leader who served two terms as the country’s Prime Minister, was killed by a bomb blast in 2007.

She had returned to Pakistan after nine years of a self-imposed exile, after reaching an understanding with then-president Musharraf, who granted her amnesty on corruption charges.

