Report: Pacific Equity Partners Is Offloading 30% Of The Veda Group

Getty

Pacific Equity Partners is selling a 30% stake in credit reporting company Veda Group.

The Australian Financial Review quotes sources as saying Pacific Equity Partners has asked a handful of investment banks to pitch for the block of shares.

Pacific Equity Partners has 265 million Veda shares worth about $615 million.

Shares in Veda, the largest credit reference agency in Australia and New Zealand, last traded at $2.32.

