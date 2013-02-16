Report: Oscar Pistorius' Girlfriend Was Shot And Killed Through A Bathroom Door

Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

rumours surfaced in South Africa yesterday that Oscar Pistorius may have killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in a tragic case of mistaken identity.Steenkamp hinted that she was going to give Pistorius a Valentine’s Day surprise, and one report speculated that Pistorius shot and killed her when he mistook her for a home burglar.



But in the past 24 hours evidence has emerged that draws this theory into question.

Yesterday, police said they had no idea where the mistaken identity rumours came from. They charged Pistorius with murder, and today in court announced that they would argue that he committed “premeditated murder.”

The gruesome details of the shooting raise doubts about the plausibility of the mistaken identity theory. Steenkamp was shot four times in the head, hand, chest, and pelvis, police say. Beeld reports that she was shot through a bathroom door.

In addition, the newspaper Beeld reports that police were called to the house two hours before the shooting as neighbours heard an argument. That seems to indicate that Steenkamp was at the home prior to the shooting.

Details of the shooting have been sparse. We should know more when police begin making their case against Pistorius in court.

