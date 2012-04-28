REPORT: Osama Bin Laden Used Viagra And 'Just-For-Men' To Keep His Wives Interested In Him

Photo: AP

Well this is… interesting.According to a soon-to-be released book by Peter Bergen, Manhunt: The 10-Year Search for bin Laden from 9/11 to Abbottabad, the international terrorist considered himself something of a lady’s man, and treasured his harem of wives.



But to keep them interested in him he resorted to a natural form of Viagra, and dying his hair. From a little preview of the book in the Washington Examiner.

“Bin Laden was vain,” a source familiar with the contents of the book said. “Bin Laden regularly applied Just for Men dye to his hair and beard to try to maintain a youthful appearance now that he was midway through his fifties.”

And his attempts to live like Playboy‘s Hugh Hefner didn’t end there. “To keep up with the regimen required by four wives, bin Laden used Avena syrup – a natural Viagra made from wild oats – which was found in large supply in the compound” where he was killed, Manhunt reveals.

Bergen is one of the better journalists on Earth to deliver this material. He interviewed Bin Laden in 1997.

via Drudge Report

